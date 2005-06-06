Trending
Sennheiser HD 215

A powerful DJ-friendly set of headphones

By Headphones 

Our Verdict

Excellent bass-heavy sound that belies its inexpensive price tag, but they feel inexpensive

For

  • DJ-friendly features

    Expansive

    Deep sound

    Affordable

Against

  • Cheap construction with way too much plastic involved

Sennheiser are one of the most well respected names in the world of headphones, producing an entire range of models from seriously expensive reference sets to small portables. This particular model, the HD 215, has been designed with DJs in mind, as the spate of DJ-friendly features allude to.

The closed design ensures all attention is focused on the mixer without external distraction, while the right-hand ear cup is hinged to ease DJ monitoring. And the coiled cord, which can be removed and replaced if damaged, is positioned to enable extra flexibility while searching for the next floor filler. The padded headband and cups grip tightly and are comfortable enough, though the cumbersome design is too plastic.

The heavyweight sound packs plenty of punch, offering impressive bass depth without overextending low frequencies. And subtleties aren't ignored either, producing an accurate three-dimensional feel to the soundstage. For this money, and more, you could do a lot worse, even if the only scratching you do is to comfort an itch.