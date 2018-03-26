Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook privacy breach in full-page newspaper ads

It took a while, but Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica scandal a few days ago and posted a response on his Facebook page saying, "We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you."

While the online response didn’t quite sound like an apology, the social media giant has moved offline to do just that.

On Sunday, multiple newspapers across the UK and the US had full-page adverts signed by Zuckerberg to say "sorry" for the "breach of trust" and for "not doing more at the time".

"We’re now taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again," read the ads published in the UK’s The Observer, The Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday, Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph, as well as in The New York Times, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal in the US.

Social media users, however, aren’t buying it: many have pointed out that the apology would have been more convincing if the company hadn’t threatened to file a lawsuit against reporters who broke the story earlier this month.

The scandal has caused Facebook’s stock prices to plunge, leaving Zuckerberg to promise "to do better for you". The social media platform has already stopped third-party apps from mining "so much information" and has started "limiting the data apps get when [users] sign up".