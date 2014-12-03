Telstra giving a virtual Sydney NYE experience with Google Cardboard

With over 1.5 million people expected to descend on Sydney Harbour to watch the New Year's fireworks display this year, it was only going to be a matter of time before someone thought about augmenting reality to give the Sydney experience without the crowds.

Turns out that someone is actually Telstra, which has launched a dedicated Sydney New Years Eve app for Android and iOS.

What makes this app interesting is that it offers 360 degree videos from iconic viewpoints that allow users to enjoy an augmented New Years Eve experience on their device.

And to top it off, the new app works with Google Cardboard, the DIY virtual reality set so you can really pretend you're sitting on the harbour when the fireworks go off.

Yellow Carded

There will be a number of viewpoints users can access to watch the fireworks in augmented virtual reality, each showcasing a full 360 degree recording.

The catch will be that the video won't be livestreamed, so it won't be like actually being there.

The free Telstra app is available now, with a demo video from the top of the Harbour Bridge on offer. Telstra also has a limited number of free Google Cardboard packs that you can redeem through the app.