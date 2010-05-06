TechRadar Awards – how your votes fell

The BBC iPlayer won in two categories, picking up a large number of votes

After last week's announcement of the TechRadar Awards, we thought it was time we looked behind the votes at the key trends in terms of voting.

The total votes were over 75,000, while the total votes for Apple in categories where they were nominated stood at 41 per cent.

Windows 7 was by far and away the Most essential software innovation, getting over four times the votes of Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard and twice that of Google Chrome.

iPlayer a big winner

The BBC iPlayer garnered 40 per cent of the votes in the Most essential online innovation category – the runaway winner with nearly twice the votes of Google Street View. iPlayer also convincingly beat Sky+HD in the Most innovative home entertainment platform award.

Google were the runaway computing technology champions, with over double the votes of Microsoft and Mozilla. Intel's Core i5 had double the votes of Intel's Atom chip in the Computing technology of the year category which in turn had double the votes of Nvidia's Ion graphics chip.

Even though the Sony PlayStation 3 Slim was the clear winner in the Most exciting gaming tech category, the Apple iPod Touch was a surprisingly strong competitor.

Apple was also strong in Gadgets and Mobile Communications. It beat second-placed HTC to be the Mobile technology champion, while iPhone 3GS was the Essential phone of the year with four times the vote of its nearest competitor and 51 per cent of the vote overall.

The handset also garnered 52 per cent of the vote to be the Essential gadget of the year

The Apple App Store was also a convincing winner in the battle of the mobile platforms with 48 per cent of the vote, though the showing of Android's Market demonstrates it will be a force to be reckoned with in future.

Finally, the Canon EOS 500D was a convincing winner in the Greatest contribution to digital photography award, with Nikon's D5000 in second place.

Home entertainment

Sony's Bravia KDL-46X4500 narrowly beat Samsung's UE46B8000 in the battle of the LED TVs for the Greatest visual innovation award.

Pioneer's EX Series 5.1 fought off close competition from Denon's AVR-4310 for the Greatest audio innovation award.

