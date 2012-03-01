One More Thing: Nasa Space Station codes stolen

Depending on what mythology you get your kicks from, Thursday was named after the god of Thor – which for us is the perfect excuse to watch the Avengers Assemble trailer over and over again.

But not even a movie about a bunch of superheroes can make it into TechRadar's (should be) award-winning One More Thing.

That's because today's news in brief ensemble is filled with 10 stories from the world of tech that will make you laugh and cry at the same time, which according to the website IsItNormal.com is a 66 per cent normal thing to do… this is from the same site which informs us that wanting to murder someone is 79 per cent normal. Take from that what you will.

Losing control – A laptop owned by Nasa and containing the "algorithms" used to control the International Space Station was stolen in 2011, and it has come to light that the information wasn't encrypted. So, if you look in the sky and see the ISS performing donuts and tire burns, you know the reason. [Register]

Star Paws – A video has hit the internet of a cat watching Star Wars and becoming utterly engrossed. Why? No idea, we are guessing though that it must have mistaken Tatooine for Catooine, At-Ats for Cat-Cats, The Phantom Menace for the Phantom Mousemess…* [Kotaku]

Lofty conversion – Houses in Japan may have the power to elevate soon thanks to technology being considered to combat future natural disasters. Well, we say levitate – it uses an airbag-like system which is a bit like when David Blaine pretended to levitate by puttin one foot behind the other. It's all about the magic. [Digital Trends]

ebooks get sexy time – Queen of the saucy romance novel Jackie Collins has decided her next book will be a self-published ebook. Does she know that 'e' stands for electronic and not erotic. [The Guardian]

Burger, 500 yards – McDonald's in Japan is trying out a new system which will allow you to order a burger through your car's sat nav system. It's unknown how this is set to work but we reckon it has something to do with the GPS' chips. [Japan Trends]

Kinect blindfold incoming – a new sleeve for Kinect has been created which will cover the sensors when you aren't using the device. Why would you need this? Well, you don't. Unless you are a conspiracy theorist who believes that the world is watching you through your Xbox peripheral. Just because you are paranoid… [Engadget]

Robots, Bond style – A swarm of quadrocopter drones have been programmed to bang out the theme music to James Bond. If you don't believe us, a video has been created of them doing it. The result is so fantastically geeky, Q would be proud. [The Verge]

Shooting your mouth off – A gun has been invented which can jam speech. It has been created by a bunch of Japanese researchers and manages to stop a person from speaking by messing with their mind. Well, actually by playing their own speech back to them in a delay which makes it impossible for someone to talk. Apparently. [Technology Review]

Flexi time – Samsung's flexible OLED displays will be out this year, so expect floppy gadgets to appear in the near future. Personally we can't wait until we can roll up our tablet to swat flies with. [SlashGear]

Firewall crumbles – Residents of China have managed to access the likes of Facebook and YouTube this week after the country's great firewall was temporarily down. One view of Two Girls One Cup later and the entire population demanded that the firewall go back up with immediate effect. [Mashable]

*Disclaimer: This One More Thing is brought to you a little late today because the entire TechRadar team were unable to find a decent cat-related Star Wars pun. We can only apologise for this. Please, if any of you reading this can think of a better one than what we have used, use the comment box below. The best may actually win something. (But we won't accept: Jar-Jar Lynx, Grand Moggy Tarkin, Lando Catrissian or light-sabrecat).