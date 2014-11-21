Huawei Honor smart glasses look like a hipster's Google Glass rip-off

Huawei has teased an upcoming pair of Honor-brand smart glasses that pack-in military-grade hardware but look like a pair of hipster specs with an external battery glued to the side.

These chunky smart specs were teased by Huawei on Weibo, a Chinese social network with over 100 million users.

With obvious comparisons to Google Glass to be made, how does the Huawei Honor smart glass hardware stack up?

It uses a display projected onto the lens glass much like Google's take, with a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels.

Such a resolution is too low for checking out any but the briefest videos, suggesting Huawei is opting for a similar approach to Google, which cares more about directions than One Direction music videos for its Glass project.

The Huawei Honor smart glasses do run Android 4.4, though, suggesting you may have access to all sorts of extra functionality if a not-too-restrictive interface is put in place.

As well as the display, the glasses feature a 5-megapixel camera that enables gesture control, presumably by waving fingers in front of your face.

Military grade

PhoneArena notes that the design appears to be based on the Lumus DK-40, a pair of smart glasses shown off at CES 2014. In fact, they look almost identical bar the name on the side.

They use clever prisms on the surface of the glass layer in order to project the image, avoiding the slightly clumsy look of the reflector used in Google Glass.

With a giant battery-slash-computing unit on the side, you could hardly call the Lumus DK-40 subtle, though.

The display tech is fascinating, but the branding of this new Huawei set is interesting too.

It's tagged with the Honor name, which is being used as a fresh start for Huawei's phones in the west, offering mid-range handsets with very aggressive pricing, like the Honor 6.

The Honor name suggests these smart glasses will massively undercut Google Glass. But how low can they go?