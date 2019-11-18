Windows 10’s important security patch is failing to install for some – but there’s a fix

Microsoft’s latest cumulative update for Windows 10 May 2019 Update and November 2019 Update is apparently failing to install for some users, although a workaround has been supplied.

As Windows Latest reports, posts from disgruntled users unable to install the cumulative update KB4524570 – which was released on Patch Tuesday last week – have been spotted online, including over at Microsoft’s own Answers.com forum.

The installation is apparently failing with error codes 0x80073701 and 0x8009001d, and a message: “Updates Failed, There were problems installing some updates, but we’ll try again later.”

Microsoft has acknowledged this issue, and says that if you encounter it, you should first check for updates again, and retry the installation procedure.

Workaround suggestion

If the error message still pops up, that’s when Microsoft advises trying the following workaround:

Select the start button and type cmd Right click or long press on Command Prompt and select Run as administrator. If you receive a User Access Control (UAC) dialog for Windows Command Processor stating, "Do you want to allow this app to make changes to your device?", select Yes. Type or copy and paste the following command into the Command Prompt window: dism /online /cleanup-image /startcomponentcleanup Wait for the command to complete. Restart your device. Try checking for updates again.

Fingers crossed that this works for you, but if not, we can presume that Microsoft is working on a proper fix for this gremlin.

If you’re wondering exactly what KB4524570 does, it’s a security update which shores up a number of flaws in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer, so obviously it’s quite important to install for those folks who ever use a Microsoft browser under Windows 10.

As you’re probably aware, the November 2019 Update only just arrived, but does very little save for tweaking bits and pieces under the hood of the operating system. The next big update for the first half of 2020 will go back to making bigger changes, and could potentially be available as soon as January (but don’t bank on it).