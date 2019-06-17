Windows 10 giving you a black screen after latest patches? Don’t panic!

The latest cumulative updates for some versions of Windows 10 contain a bug that’s causing some PCs to produce a black screen after they’ve been installed, potentially leading some users to worry that their system might be seriously broken – but fortunately, the cure is simple to apply.

Windows Latest reports that the problem can happen to those running the April 2018 Update as well as those on the October 2018 Update, although it apparently only affects a small number of those users. As mentioned, the issue crops up after getting the latest patches for the operating system, and rebooting the PC post-installation.

Microsoft observed: “We are investigating reports that a small number of devices may startup to a black screen during the first logon after installing updates.”

Fortunately, all you have to do when confronted with said black screen is to press Ctrl + Alt + Delete together, click on the Power button (lower-right) and select Restart. Your PC will then reboot, and the desktop should then appear as per normal.

So this is hardly a huge problem, but nonetheless, it could cause some heart-stopping moments because the last thing you want to see post-patching is a blank screen rather than your desktop.

Microsoft says it’s working on a resolution right now, so hopefully this isn’t a glitch that will hang around for too long.

Bluetooth blues

Meanwhile, in other Windows 10 bug news, there’s a further issue affecting the famously gremlin-plagued October 2018 Update, and it pertains to Bluetooth devices.

Specifically, it’s caused by cumulative update KB4494441, which was actually deployed in May with a number of important security countermeasures. However, this update is causing problems with certain devices using Realtek’s technology.

As highlighted by Softpedia, Microsoft explains: “Devices with Realtek Bluetooth radios in some circumstances may have issues pairing or connecting to devices.”

If you are experiencing such difficulties, then the good news is that Microsoft promises a fix will be delivered later in June, so either this week or next.

It hasn’t been a great time for Bluetooth devices where Windows 10 is concerned, seeing as very recently we found out that Microsoft is blocking certain pieces of hardware from wirelessly connecting – but for good security reasons as detailed here.