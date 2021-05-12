Where to buy Xbox Series X: all the latest restock updates

Update: We've received word that Microsoft's Australian online store will receive new Xbox Series X consoles at some point today, so Aussies are advised to keep an eye on the AU listing page. Further details below.

To get the very latest updates on where to buy Xbox Series X as soon as stock information comes in, click here to refresh the page.

Many are still wondering where to buy Xbox Series X, though with more movement from Microsoft in the last few weeks we'd recommend heading over the official store. In particular, we've noticed Microsoft offering the chance to buy Xbox Series X on Sunday nights at 11:59pm EDT / 8:59pm PDT. We're tracking new inventory at a wide range of stores, but if you want to streamline your search to the retailers most likely to offer the chance to buy Xbox Series X you're in the right place.

The console has continued to be incredibly difficult to find over the last few weeks. However, we've recently seen more Xbox Series X restocks at Best Buy and Target as well. We've also added Australia retailers to the list, and will endeavour to keep Aussies up to date with new Xbox Series X stock as it becomes available.

You'll find all the retailers who have previously offered waves of Xbox Series X restocks right here. That means you can tailor your hunt to the stores most likely to give you the chance to buy Xbox Series X in the near future.

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the US

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the US

Xbox Series X: check for latest stock updates at Amazon

Amazon has had Xbox Series X stock available over the last few weeks, but it sold out within about five minutes. That means you'll want to keep the hunt going, but check back here regularly as things are going to move quickly when those consoles return.

View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series S in the US

Where to buy Xbox Series X: where should you check first?

Amazon

Amazon hasn't had many Xbox Series X restocks over the last few weeks, but we'd keep checking for stock now and then. When the console has appeared, word spreads fast which can often lead to the console selling out within minutes.

View Deal

Microsoft

Microsoft held on pretty well in the first wave of stock, lasting longer than other retailers with quick refreshes. We saw more stock landing at the start of the Black Friday week here, but since then there hasn't been much movement. Keep checking in though, because you can also grab discounted controllers here as well.

View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy offered the chance to buy Xbox Series X on November 22, and again on November 28, but has stock has been pretty hard to come by since then. We may well see more units hitting the shelves soon, however, so keep your eyes peeled as Best Buy is throwing in a discounted controller with these orders as well.

View Deal

Walmart

Walmart has been restocking Xbox Series X far more frequently than other retailers - but that stock is being snapped up incredibly quickly. We'd keep a close eye on the retailer's website for any future stock drops.

View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK

Xbox Series X: Check for latest stock updates at Amazon

Amazon had more Xbox Series X stock in the UK, which then ran out in a matter of minutes. You'll need to move quickly if more becomes available then, so keep checking that link for the latest updates.

View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series S in the UK

Where to buy Xbox Series X: which UK retailers should you check first?

Amazon

Amazon hasn't seen too many Xbox Series X restocks over the last few weeks, but we'd still keep a close eye over the coming weeks and months. Any stock that does appear here is going to move quickly, so you'll need to be fast to catch it.

View Deal

Microsoft

Microsoft was a great place to pick up the console at launch, but we haven't seen much stock return since then. It's worth noting, however, that the Xbox Series S managed to stay in stock a lot longer here so it's worth keeping an eye on if you're after the cheaper console.

View Deal

Very

Very has offered another chance to buy Xbox Series X in the last few weeks, with higher value bundles also available. That means stock of the individual console tends to sell out fast as you would expect, but if you're happy to pay for extra controllers or Game Pass subscriptions you might have an easier time picking up the console.

View Deal

Currys

Currys has fallen quiet since offering the Xbox Series X on the shelves last month. Keep checking in though, because more units could be on their way at any time.

View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X in Australia

Microsoft

If you've been keeping an eye out for available Xbox Series X stock, Microsoft's own online store may be your best bet. The Microsoft store seems to receive new units every few weeks, so if you're vigilant, you should be able to snag a new console. We've received word that Microsoft will be dropping new stock sometime today, so make sure you keep clicking that refresh button.

View Deal

Amazon

Xbox Series X stock has admittedly been quite scarce on Amazon AU of late, but that doesn't mean you should take your eyes off it, as the giant online retailer may drop new consoles without any prior notice. Like always, stock that does appear will go very quickly, so good luck!

View Deal

Target Australia

At present, Target doesn't have any stock on hand, but the retailer does promise that more units will be coming soon, so it's worth keeping an eye on the Target website.

View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X in Canada

Where to buy Xbox Series S in Canada

When will you be able to buy Xbox Series X?

These stock issues can only last so long - you'll be able to find where to buy Xbox Series X for a non-inflated scalper price relatively easily at some point in the future. We don't know when these stock issues will ease, but expect restocks of the new Xbox to appear over the next few weeks.

Where to buy Xbox Series X: our top tips

1. Find your retailers

The lists above offer up all the latest updates on which retailers are likely to give you the best chance to buy Xbox Series X over the next few days. Prioritize larger retailers if possible, as they're the most likely to offer up more Xbox Series X stock and are also already set up for fast shipping as well.

2. Prepare your wallet

We're sure you've already prepared to spend some cash, but having your card details at the ready will save you valuable time when that first wave of stock hits. Better yet, if you're comfortable saving your payment details or using PayPal you're in for a much less stressful experience and can checkout quicker.



3. Sign in

Many retailers will need an email address alongside your shipping information to allow you to checkout, and this is causing many shoppers looking to buy Xbox Series X to lose valuable seconds. Be sure to sign in to these retailers if you already have an account or create one if not. Of course, if you're not comfortable signing in or creating an account, keep your email address and shipping information handy for a quick copy and paste when you're against the clock.



4. Find the product page

We'll be linking you straight to the product page of either the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S when stock does arrive. However, if you're going it alone you'll want to make sure you're on the correct product page ahead of time to avoid spending those crucial seconds searching for the console itself on a retailer website. Plus, if demand skyrockets, sites run the risk of crashing which can be particularly frustrating if you're still trying to navigate the virtual aisles.

5. Don't give up

If all is going to plan but stock runs out at the final hurdle don't give up. We've seen retailers like Best Buy replenishing their stock every few minutes when they go live with a new batch, which means quick refreshes can get you back in the game in seconds. It's always worth taking another look, as you never know when that "Add to cart" button might light up again.



Can you buy Xbox Series X in store?

In the US, in-store stock varies by region, but we are seeing some success with Target. Be sure to check in-store stock levels early in the morning and head down straight away if you spot consoles available. Stores are allocating what little stock they have on a first come first served basis, but it is possible to buy the new Xbox Series X in person.

If you're in the UK, things are a little different. Obviously the current lockdown has scuppered many plans to buy Xbox Series X in store so you're at the mercy of online retailers for now.

Browse all the latest Xbox game deals

Get the best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Read the full Xbox Series X review

Is going cheaper worth it? Check out the full Xbox Series S review