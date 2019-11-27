WhatsApp self-destructing messages are coming soon, with a new name and settings

Self-destructing messages for WhatsApp are on the way, and a newly released beta shows a few notable changes to the way they'll work.

WABetaInfo found that in version 2.19.348 of the WhatsApp beta for Android, the self-destructing messages feature has been renamed. Previously known as Disappearing Messages, it's now called Delete Messages. The latest beta also changes the timeframes that can be used to automatically delete messages.

In earlier beta releases, it was only possible to have messages automatically deleted after fives seconds or an hour. With the new name come new options. As things stand in Delete Messages, you will be able to have messages deleted after an hour, a day, a week, a month or a year.

WABetaInfo shared news of the changes, noting that Delete Messages also features support for dark mode.

📝WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.348: what’s new?This update brings hidden tracks of the future feature "Disappearing Messages" as "Delete Messages", already compatibile with the Dark Theme.https://t.co/5EoMQkLQPPNOTE: The Delete Messages feature will be available in futureNovember 25, 2019

It is impossible to tell when this feature will make its way to the release version of WhatsApp, but we'll keep you updated when it does.

Like many Android apps, there is a beta program for WhatsApp in the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, there are no spaces for new beta testers at the moment, but more could become available any time.