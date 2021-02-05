What to stream this weekend: Space Sweepers, WandaVision and more highlights

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of January 5-7, 2021.

Disney Plus

WandaVision (TV series – episode 5 available 5/2/2021)

Episode 4 of WandaVision was its best one yet, offering a look at what's happening on the other side of the sitcom delusion and bringing back some supporting character favourites from the MCU, such as Darcy (Kat Dennings) and Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). The show also saw the return of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who we last saw as a little girl in Captain Marvel. We don't know what will happen this week, but based on the new mid-season trailer above, we can expect things to keep getting weirder.

Amazon Prime Video

Greenland (Movie – available 5/2/2021)

Films about the end of the world aren't for everyone, but if you like seeing mass-scale destruction then Greenland might be up your alley. It sees a family (led by Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin) struggle to survive in the face of a devastating natural disaster.

Netflix

Space Sweepers (Movie – available 5/2/2021)

Looking a bit like a live-action Cowboy Bebop, this South Korean sci-fi epic follows the crew of a space ship called The Victory which makes a living collecting valuable junk in space. During a routine sweeping, the crew stumbles upon a valuable weapon of mass destruction in the form of a humanoid robot named Dorothy. Now they have to decide what they're going to do with it.

Binge / Foxtel Now

The Godfather Trilogy (Movie – available 5/2/2021)

Now here's an offer you can't refuse: one of the most celebrated sagas in the history of cinema, Francis Ford Coppola's masterful Godfather trilogy is now available to stream in its entirety on Binge, so you should probably watch that this weekend. The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are particularly brilliant, each winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards in their respective years.

Stan

Your Honor (TV Series – episode 9 available 31/01/2021)

We've made it to the final episode of the fantastic series Your Honor, and we can't wait to see how it wraps up. In some ways, it will be a relief, as the tension is almost too much to bear! We don't want to give anything away, but we will say that Your Honor is must-watch television. Stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad).