HTC gets a Grip on wearables by delaying its fitness band

Getting a grip on your fitness will just have to wait

Every tech company and its four-legged subsidiary is looking to get in on the wearables hype train, so it was far from surprising when HC announced the HTC Grip back at Mobile World Congress this year.

But today the Taiwanese phone maker has confirmed that the fitness band – which was being created in conjunction with fitness company Under Armour – has been delayed from launch until later on in the year.

According to a statement from HTC, the reason for the delay is not one born of production problems, but a decision based in offering a more complete suite of fitness-related products later in the year.

Getting a grip on the market

"Through our partnership with Under Armour, we have continued to refine our vision and approach to the health and fitness category. Our goal is to offer best-in-class products for our customers and partners," the statement reads.

"After extensive wear testing and user feedback, we have decided to align GRIP with the entire product portfolio for health and fitness launching later this year. This will be a state-of-the-art comprehensive portfolio of products for this category powered by UA RECORD. We are excited to launch this new comprehensive product suite and will share further details as we get closer to launch."

Given the wearables market is already pumped full of fitness trackers offering comprehensive data on everything from heart rate to REM sleep, as well as standard steps counted and calories burnt, having a comprehensive product lineup will definitely help HTC compete.