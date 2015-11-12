Presto offers to pick up the pieces after Tropfest falls apart

Though it was announced today that Tropfest, Australia’s biggest and most well-known short film festival, would be cancelled this year due to financial mismanagement, a surprise offer from the streaming service Presto could see the finalist filmmakers’ hard work salvaged.

A spokesperson for the Foxtel and Seven West Media-owned Presto told Mumbrella that it is “currently exploring the possibility of showcasing the finalists’ films,” and that the service “would be happy to make Presto available as a place for viewers to see these creative works and are exploring options with the relevant parties.”

Whether the offer will be accepted is unclear, as an agreement would have to be made with the festival’s broadcast partner, SBS, which could conceivably stream the 16 finalist films on its own online platform, SBS On Demand.

The broadcaster told Mumbrella that it is “absorbing this announcement and looking at what it means for SBS.”

Today’s decision marks the first time that Tropfest has been cancelled in the festival’s 23-year history.