In pictures: Toshiba BDX2000 Blu-ray player

TechRadar was granted exclusive access today to Toshiba's new Blu-ray machine.

It's been a long time coming for Toshiba to announce Blu-ray, what with the company's history with HD DVD, but the company chose this year's IFA tech conference to show some Blu-ray love and a first look at the new machine shows that they might have delivered something special with the BDX2000.

The first thing you notice is that Toshiba has decided to put a flip-down cover on the BDX2000, to hide things like the disc tray, manual buttons and the display.

It is see-through, though, so you can see clearly all the data you need to when a Blu-ray is being played.

Next to the display, on the right-hand side of the facia, Toshiba has added an SD card slot. This makes sense as something the company is very keen on at the moment is the accessibility to media across all its ranges - like the JournE media tablet, which also houses an SD card slot.

The player certainly isn't thin, and it's probably not the best for those who are looking for a machine that's design-led rather than functional, but the BDX2000 is a solid, functional player.

As with most players out at the moment, the BDX2000 is BD-Live compatible, and as a lucky bonus, it will also play all of your DivX and AVCHD content.

Also on-board is REGZA-LINK, Tosh's own compatibility function, support for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD MA and 1080p upscaling.

The player did have the look and feel of some of Panasonic's Blu-ray player output, but we didn't get it confirmed if the company had some help elsewhere in making the product.

It will be interesting to see what sort of waves the BDX2000 will make when it is released later this year.