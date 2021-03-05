Top AU weekend deals: LG OLED, Dyson V11, Sony headphones and more on sale

We’ve been hunting down the best deals for you to check out this weekend, and today our list is stacked with offers from eBay. That’s because the online marketplace has just launched 15% off The Good Guys’ eBay store, including already reduced items. All these discounts are available to anyone, but if you’re a Plus member, you can save up to 17%.

Some of our highlights include the wonderful LG CX OLED, which is as good as it gets in the OLED market. If you’ve been holding out for a great price on a Dyson vacuum, then one of our favourites from the latest range is also on sale. If you’d much rather kick back than do chores this weekend, why not check out the deal on our favourite coffee machine below.

There’s many more home entertainment goodies on offer, from 4K tellies to streaming devices. And if you’d like to get your hands on a photography-focused smartphone, then we’ve dug up deals on the latest from Google’s Pixel range.

LG CX 55-inch OLED (OLED55CXPTA) | AU$2,630.75 (RRP AU$3,095; save AU$464.25) LG has truly outdone itself with the CX OLED. The picture quality is stellar, so if you’re a movie buff who loves to dim the lights and recreate the cinematic experience at home, it’s unlikely you’ll be disappointed here. Gaming features are pretty darn solid too. Anyone can get this 55-inch set discounted from The Good Guys on eBay – just enter the code PBIBS15. Plus subscribers will get 17% off with the code PLUSTG17.View Deal

Dyson V11 Outsize | AU$932.45 (RRP AU$1,299, save AU$366.55) The Dyson V11 Outsize is one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. It promises a run time of up to 60 minutes, and its 1.9-litre dustbin is significantly bigger than other Dyson models, so it’s a great choice if you have a large home. Anyone can save a massive AU$366 on this cordless vac using the code PBIBS15 at The Good Guys’ eBay store, while Plus members get 17% off with PLUSTG17.View Deal

Breville The Barista Express | AU$629.65 (RRP AU$749, save AU$119.35) This is one of the best entry-level espresso machines available, so you can get cafe-quality coffee at home. What makes it so great is its grinder and the ability to produce excellent crema. You’ll have to learn a little about coffee making to get the best results, but this machine makes it more than manageable at home. Use the code PBIBS15 for a discount at The Good Guys’ eBay store, or enter PLUSTG17 for 17% off if you’re a Plus member.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$335.75 (RRP AU$395, save AU$59.25) The superb Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones dropped in price earlier in the week, but The Good Guys on eBay have done one better with this even lower price. While they look virtually unchanged from the XM3’s, these have better noise-cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling and features such as conversational awareness. Enter the code PBIBS15 to save AU$59 off RRP, or if you’re a Plus member, use PLUSTG17 for 17% off.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch Q8 4K smart TV | AU$1,580.75 (RRP AU$1,995, save AU$414.25) This 65-incher is from the brand’s ULED range, which brings targeted backlighting all across the panel, allowing for black levels approaching an OLED. It’s also got support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. Anyone can snag this saving using the code PBIBS15, while Plus subscribers can enter PLUSTG17 for 17% off. Available from The Good Guys on eBay.View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV Pro | AU$296.65 (RRP AU$349, save AU$52.35) The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a powerful streaming device. For those not familiar, it’s a premium 4K HDR streaming player that puts all your favourite streaming services and apps at your fingertips. It uses AI technology to upscale the HD content you watch, and it has support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. Head to The Good Guys on eBay and enter PBIBS15 to save AU$52, while Plus members get a further discount with PLUSTG17.View Deal

Chromecast with Google TV | AU$84.15 (RRP AU$99, save AU$14.85) As with the Nvidia Shield above, the Chromecast with Google TV is also a streaming device, but this is a much more affordable option. While older Chromecasts required you to ‘cast’ content using your phone, this newer model lets you take control with a dedicated remote and on-screen interface. All told, it’s much more user-friendly. Anyone can use PBIBS15 to save 15%, while Plus members save a little more with the code PLUSTG17.View Deal

Google Pixel 5 | AU$849 (RRP AU$999, save AU$150) The Pixel 5 is packing top-notch camera software under the hood. It has two lenses on the rear – which is one short of what most flagship phones have – but it comes into its own thanks to its photo editing capabilities. This discount is available through Telstra, where you can buy the phone outright for AU$849.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a 5G | AU$599 (RRP AU$799, save AU$200) This Google smartphone is the Pixel 5’s more affordable sibling. It shares much of the same specs as the Pixel 5 above, but cuts corners with its plastic casing and shorter battery life. Still, it’s much cheaper at this discounted price of AU$599, available from Telstra when you buy outright or with a plan.View Deal

Optus SIM-only plan | 500GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$65p/m (first 12 months, then AU$119p/m) When it comes to getting huge amounts of data, this Optus SIM-only plan is insanely good. For your first 12 months on the service, you can get 500GB of data for just AU$65 a month. After the initial discount ends, your plan will bump up to the standard pricing of AU$119p/m. Because it comes with no lock-in contract though, you’re free to jump ship before that happens.View Deal