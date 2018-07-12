This could be our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and new S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is due to launch on August 9 in New York City, but rumors and leaks are flooding in thick and fast, with the latest potentially giving us our most convincing look at the handset to date.

Known leaker Ice universe, who has a reasonable track record of outing smartphones ahead of time, has tweeted an image which appears to show an official advert for the Galaxy Note 9 and its accompanying S Pen stylus.

As well as showing the handset, the ad also has 'Galaxy Note 9' in its top right corner, and the words 'The new super powerful Note' along the bottom.

Galaxy Note9/S Pen pic.twitter.com/uAqOpZY2VCJuly 12, 2018

Spot the difference

The angle of the handset gives us a clear view of the base of the Galaxy Note 9, and reveals that nothing here is really changing from the Galaxy Note 8.

It appears the Note 9 will keep the centralized USB-C port, headphone jack and a slot for the S Pen to slide into.

The S Pen has a striking yellow finish - just like the snippet teased on the Note 9 launch event invite - while the handset itself is blue.

The good news is that it looks like Samsung will be shifting the position of its fingerprint scanner that was terribly placed alongside the cameras on the Note 8, to below the camera block on the Note 9.

TechRadar will be reporting live from Samsung's Unpacked launch event in New York on August 9 to bring you everything you need to know about the new Galaxy Note 9.