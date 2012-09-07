Virgin TV Anywhere officially outed, arriving autumn 2012

Virgin TV Anywhere now outed to the public and online journalists

Virgin Media has formally announced its Virgin TV Anywhere service, giving customers web and iPad access to a TiVo-style service, on-demand content.

As well as all that, there's remote recording arriving in the autumn and an Android version in early 2013.

There's been plenty of talk about the Virgin Anywhere service and it will inevitably draw comparison with Sky Go and Sky's apps for iPad.

However, the Virgin TV Anywhere service does have some rather nifty strings to its bow, most of them based heavily on its TiVo service.

TiVoutstanding

For Virgin customers without TiVo there are limited online TiVo-like recommendations, some live TV and significant amounts of on-demand content.

But the real winners are the TiVo customers who not only get the PC-based TiVo functionality but also a fully featured tablet app which will double as a remote control.

"Virgin Media: TiVo customers can manage their TV planning wherever they want, be it online or via our new app allowing them to search for shows, discover new content, set recordings and manage all their favourite content stored on their TiVo box," explained Virgin Media.

The iPad app is coming in autumn – so probably not in the next few weeks – and there is an expectation that the Android version will land in the early part of 2013.

We'll be checking out the service as soon as we possibly can, and comparing it to its UK market rival from Sky, but for now - here are the first pictures of the service.