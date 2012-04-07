This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

Easter is a time for holy contemplation. It's a time for celebrating Jesus' return from the dead by feasting on chocolate eggs and reading in-depth tech reviews on TechRadar! Obviously.

The week's most exciting review has to be the HTC One X. The company that led Android's hardware revolution lost its way of late, but in the One X, HTC has started its 2012 comeback. It's a really brilliant phone, let down only by a disappointing battery.

Meanwhile we've also been marvelling at some brilliant LED TVs and cameras from the likes of LG and Panasonic, and Nikon.

Check it...

HTC One X review

We love the HTC One X, we really do. Battery life is poor, but beyond that the it's a beautiful piece of kit. It's stylishly designed, light, has a cracking screen and comes with enough future-proofing to make us believe our grandchildren may still have one.

The fact it's rocking the latest version of Android will appeal to many too - except those that don't want to get involved with the complexity of Google's OS. It's not a tricky system to learn, but whether you buy the HTC One X will come down to two questions: do you want a phone that rewards you the more you explore its features? And can you live with decidedly poor battery performance?

LG 55LM660T review

The 55LM660T makes a heck of an impression right from the off, thanks to a stunning design that at least rivals and arguably betters the impact of Samsung's 'zero bezel' models. It's also got all the connections you need for today's multimedia-obsessed world, including built-in Wi-Fi, and comes equipped with a beautifully presented, content-enriched version of LG's Smart TV service.

Then there's LG's passive 3D system, supported on the 55LM660T by five pairs of glasses included free in the box. In many ways the 55LM660T is great fun to watch, too. Its 3D pictures are bright, colourful and relaxing, and its 2D images avoid some of the pitfalls of last year's LG range.

Hands on: Panasonic Lumix GF5 review

Our first impressions of the Panasonic Lumix GF5 are very good. Panasonic has done a great job of building a camera that will appeal very strongly to those looking to step up from compact or bridge models, while keeping enough manual controls to satisfy those looking for more. Image quality is of course of paramount importance, and it's here that the Panasonic Lumix GF5 really does deliver.

The amount of detail captured is particularly impressive - especially considering the lens being used for the majority of our shots was the supplied kit lens. We're looking forward to spending more time with the camera and putting it through our labs tests to find out if the sensor really is comparable to the Panasonic G3.

Nikon D4 review

The design changes made since the D3s make a significant and positive impact on the handling of the Nikon D4. Those upgrading may find it takes a while to get used to using the mini-joystick controllers to set the AF point, but they make it quicker and easier in the long run - especially when shooting in portrait format. Nikon has produced a solid workhorse of a DSLR that professionals can depend upon to deliver good results even in low lighting conditions. Image quality is high and results look great straight from the camera.

Panasonic TX-L37ET5B

It might lack star quality, but this versatile 37-incher brings 3D - and much more besides - within a tempting package.

VIERA Connect is fast becoming our favourite smart TV hub, and while regular TV channels can look ropey and the viewing angle is narrow, the TX-L37ET5 puts in a family-friendly and exceptionally good value performance.

