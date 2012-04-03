Panasonic TX-L37ET5B

Do you want 3D? Many don't, it seems, and that could be something to do with the high prices of TVs and especially 3D glasses.

Panasonic - inventor of the pricey though often awesome Active Shutter 3D system has rather predictably taken commercial realities onboard and fitted its 37-incher with Passive 3D tech, which Panasonic calls Easy 3D.

The differences between the two technologies is explained here, though the use of Easy 3D on the TX-L37ET5 means that four pairs of featherlight 3D glasses are included in the box. Identical to the types used in 3D cinemas, the sheer number and breakability of these polarised glasses (they only cost a few quid to replace) immediately makes 3D more appealing to families.

Only kids' films seems to make it onto 3D Blu-ray in any number, anyway, so we'd class 3D as a tech for families, not film buffs. A wise move, then, by Panasonic, though it does mean that the LCD panel inside the Edge LED-backlit TX-L37ET5 is sourced from LG, maker of the Film Patterned Retarder screen at the heart of the (once) rival 3D tech.

Elsewhere the TX-L37ET5's key selling point is likely to be its Smart VIERA moniker, which comprises both home networking and a burgeoning on-demand hub called VIERA Connect. Thankfully fuelled by a built-in Wi-Fi module (it's actually clipped onto the back), VIERA Connect has added not only a number of apps to its service (namely Netflix) to join the likes of the BBC iPlayer, BBC News and YouTube, but also a web browser and a shopping dimension that covers both games and hardware.

Looks-wise the TX-L37ET5 is nothing particularly special, although its use of a transparent plasic trim around the bezel is a good-looking move. Measuring 22mm wide, that bezel isn't particularly slim, though the TX-L37ET5's 40mm depth is reasonably good value on an entry-level TV that's largely about features, convenience and value rather than no-holds-barred picture quality.