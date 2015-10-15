Telstra TV landing at the end of the month

Flicking between a range of devices and inputs on your TV is the modern equivalent of getting off the couch to turn the dial on the old box. Nobody wants to do it, and we'll often wind up watching something awful just to avoid the hassle.

Telstra's hoping it can to do away with this annoyance with the launch of its Telstra TV streaming device on October 27.

The Telstra TV is a customised Roku 2 that enables users to access a wide range of services from the one device, including Netflix, Stan (when it becomes available in November) and Presto, catch up services like SBS on Demand and Plus7, and rentals from BigPond Movies.

Let there be Roku

Telstra TV will be available for purchase at $109, or as part of one of Telstra's L or XL broadband bundles, and Telstra Home Broadband customers will also enjoy unmetered access to BigPond Movies and Presto.

Telstra's obviously keen to have people snapping up the devices, so customers who buy a Telstra TV before Christmas Day will receive a bonus $15 BigPond Movie voucher, and three-month Presto and Stan subscriptions.

The value of those bonuses equals the lion's share of the initial $109 outlay, so anyone looking for a device that can handle all their content channels may find the Telstra TV's launch offering rather tempting.