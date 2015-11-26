How to get Channel 9 in HD

You can now get Channel 9 in spectacular Full HD, and all it takes is a quick re-scan of your TV's channels.

The Nine Network is updating its list of channels for Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Perth, and Darwin, and included in the update is a new simulcast of its main channel in Full HD 1080i under the name 9HD.

The full list of channels and numbers is as follows:

90 – 9HD

91 – Channel 9

92 – 9Gem

93 – 9Go!

94 – 9Life

95 – Extra

Re-tune your telly

To check out Nine's new offerings for yourself you'll need to re-tune the channels on your TV, set-top box or whatever you use to watch free-to-air digital channels.

This should be fairly easy as TVs have an auto-scan that does all the hard work for you.

Simply press the menu or home button on your TV remote. Go into settings or setup menu. Select digital setup, and then select auto scan or auto re-tune. Your TV will then take a few minutes to search for the channels for you. Easy.

For this to work you'll need an MPEG-4-compatible TV or set-top box, but Nine will still broadcast its main channel in the MPEG-2 compression, so older TV users will still be able to enjoy the antics of The Footy Show, The Block, and A Current Affair's hard hitting journalism without having to upgrade.