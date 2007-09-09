Trending
 

Pioneer Kuro: UK plasma prices confirmed

Four 1080p plasmas shipping this month

Pioneer has confirmed that four new models in its revolutionary new Kuro plasma TVs will be available in the UK this month.

The two 50-inch and two 60-inch sets all offer 1080p Full HD picture resolution. They feature heavily revised plasma panel, electronics and filtering technologies to get the best picture yet seen from a Pioneer plasma.

More details on the individual sets are given below:

PDP-LX5080D - £3,199

  • 50-inch widescreen display
  • 1080p image resolution
  • 20,000: 1 contrast ratio
  • Ambient light sensor
  • HDMI v1.3 with CEC
  • USB 2.0 ports

PDP-LX508D [High End] - £3,299

  • 50-inch widescreen display
  • 1080p image resolution
  • 20,000: 1 contrast ratio
  • Direct Colour Filter 3+
  • Ambient light sensor
  • HDMI v1.3 with CEC
  • USB 2.0 port

PDP-LX6080D - £4,799

  • 60-inch widescreen display
  • 1080p image resolution
  • 20,000: 1 contrast ratio
  • Ambient light sensor
  • HDMI v1.3 with CEC
  • USB 2.0 ports

PDP-LX608D [High End] - £4,899

  • 60-inch widescreen display
  • 1080p image resolution
  • 20,000: 1 contrast ratio
  • Direct Colour Filter 3+
  • Ambient light sensor
  • HDMI v1.3 with CEC
  • USB 2.0 port
