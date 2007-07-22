B&O drops 32-inch designer LCD TV

Bang & Olufsen has grown its BeoVision LCD TV range in both size and numbers with the addition of a 32-inch set. The BeoVision 8-32 joins the existing 26-inch model.

B&O says the TV can be used as your main TV, as a TV in the bedroom or even the study - it comes with all the connections you need to hook it up to a Mac or PC.

The BeoVision 8 is also HD-ready (up to 720p) and has been optimised for the best sound quality, especially with dialogue. Or as B&O designer David Lewis explains:

"We've moved the sound forward and up, like a proper stage with a real orchestra pit. This ensured the sound is truly in sync with the image, rather than a distraction from it."

In other words the BeoVision 8 comes with bottom-mounted speaker that protrudes like Jimmy Hill's chin.

The Bang & Olufen BeoVIsion 8 is available now for £2,450.

Technical specification