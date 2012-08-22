84 inch LG UD 3D TV arriving in all its Ultra HD glory in September

LG's rather awesome 84 inch Ultra HD 4K television will launch worldwide in September, although the company is yet to offer up a final price.

The LG UD 3D TV was shown off at CES, attracting a great deal of attention and a few gasps at a projected $11,700 price tag.

With the company suggesting that it is keen to claim a stake in the next generation of displays, the Korean giant's LG UD 3D TV offers up 8 million pixels a frame, using its Triple XD engine.

Upscaled

With a relative paucity of UD sources, there's an upscaler to try to pretty up more standard HD (and apparently SD) pictures, and of course the presence of LG's Cinema 3D.

The 4K display market is still in its infancy but it was important for LG to claim a stake in this space," said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

"LG's UD 3D TV represents a whole new level of home viewing experience because it offers every advanced technology we currently have to offer."

The television will go on show at IFA, so TechRadar will once more have an opportunity to gaze wistfully at the screen while riffling through the receipts in our wallet and report back on any changes.

In the meantime, LG tells us: "LG's UD 3D TV is the company's response to growing consumer demand for larger, more immersive home TVs with greater functionality.

"The UD 3D TV introduces a number of new smart features with the aim of providing greater convenience and simpler interaction."