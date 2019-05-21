Suunto 5 sports watch announced with lots of battery life and plenty of style

The Suunto 5 has just been announced and it aims to stand out through long battery life and a more stylish design than you might expect from a sports watch.

This mid-range wearable promises up to 40 hours of battery life in training mode or up to 14 days when used as a watch. It also has an ‘intelligent battery mode’, which learns your training patterns, allowing it to send you reminders to charge well in advance of your next workout.

As for style, the Suunto 5 sports a lightweight design with stainless steel bezels and a silicone strap, and comes in black, white, burgundy copper and graphite copper color schemes.

Image credit: Suunto (Image: © Suunto)

Track your life

None of this would matter if the Suunto 5 didn’t do the all-important job of tracking your activity, but it looks promising there too, with the ability to provide stats for more than 80 customizable sports modes. Plus, it can offer personalized training guidance and apparently even track your stress levels, fitness, step-count and monitor your sleep.

It can also alert you when you need to leave recovery time during a workout, and motivate you if you miss a session. In other words, the Suunto 5 aims to be a bit like having a coach on your wrist.

It also offers heatmaps, showing the routes other people are using for their training, so you can find and try new routes yourself using GPS navigation, while through the Suunto app you can access the likes of Strava, TrainingPeaks and Relive.

It has a color screen, water resistance to 50 meters, a heart rate monitor and GPS, and it’s up for pre-order now, priced at $329/£299/AU$549.99, making it a fair bit cheaper than the likes of the Suunto 9. It’s set to hit stores and wrists from June 4.