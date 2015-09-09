Telstra's T-Voice app keeps your landline alive a bit longer

Though landlines are slowly becoming obsolete, with more and more people opting to go the mobile phone route for all of their phone call needs, a new app from Telstra could see them stick around a little bit longer.

The T-Voice app lets Telstra ADSL and NBN broadband customers make or receive phone calls on their mobile handsets or tablets within their own wireless network.

Best of all, every phone call made via the T-Voice app will fall under your usual home phone rates, which will let Telstra customers make the most of their home phone bundles, many of which feature unlimited local and national calls.

How does it work?

T-Voice can wirelessly connect up to seven of your smart devices to Telstra's T-Gateway home modem using the same technology used for regular landline calls on the Gateway network.

Along with the ability to make and receive home phone calls, the T-Voice app also gives customers handset access to other standard Telstra home phone features, such as MessageBank, call waiting and call forwarding.

The T-Voice app is now available to download on the App Store and Google Play store.