Facebook 'On This Day' now lets you block out those bad memories

Has Facebook's On This Day feature ever cropped up a bad memory or a photo of someone you'd rather forget?

Well, smartly, Facebook has introduced filters for what could be a time capsule from days better left in the past, letting you filter out certain people or certain dates, or even periods of time.

"Your memories are yours, so you should control which ones you see in On This Day," a new pop-up message reads when you click on preferences for the feature.

If you've so far stayed away from the feature since it launched in March, On This Day surfaces status updates, photos, posts from friends and other items you've shared or been tagged in on any particular day onto your News Feed, like when you became friends with someone on Facebook or a major life event.

Now, you can choose to keep certain people from cropping up by typing in their name or selecting dates to keep posts from that time period from surprising you, too.

"Use these filters to help make sure we show you memories from On This Day in a way that's meaningful for you," the new filter reads.

It's a nice little update that lets you finally take control of what Facebook resurfaces and, of course, you're still in control of re-sharing with friends and families. Now go forth safely with your chosen selective memory.