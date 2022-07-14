Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak points to a fun new design change

Audio player loading…

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 only came in three, pretty business-like color options, it sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could branch out and get some more interesting shades.

This comes from prolific leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab), who Tweeted out a list of storage and color options for the upcoming foldable phone. Blass is one of the most reliable leakers working right now, though as with all pre-release smartphone info, take this with a pinch of salt.

According to Blass, there will be four different colors for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - black, gray/green, beige and burgundy - for comparison, the Fold 3 had black, green and silver.

So beige and burgundy are totally new for the Z Fold 4, and it's likely that the gray/green option will be distinct from the green or silver Z Fold 3 models - and all these new additions sound like more fun, vibrant shades than on the preceeding phone.

Sure, you're not getting any super-bright tones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE got, or even the wide pastel range of the Galaxy S22, but it's still something.

Storage sizes leaked too

Blass' information also contains storage size information for the four shades of phone, though it's not exactly ground-breaking. Apparently, there will be 128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions for all.

That is, except for burgundy apparently, which is said to miss out on the smaller 128GB version.

There's no mention of any 1TB model, despite leaks suggesting that one could come along, but that's understandable since that was a tentative piece of information.

However there's no mention of any special edition models like a Thom Browne or Bespoke Edition version of the device either, despite the fact that we'd expect those - this could suggest that Blass' information only reflects launch configurations, with more due to go on sale further down the line.

We'll have to wait to find out. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to debut alongside the Z Flip 4 sometime in August 2022, so we don't have much longer to wait. Hopefully, we'll be able to update our list of the best foldable phones soon.