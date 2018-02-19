Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 benchmarked with 10.5-inch screen

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S9, the South Korean firm could be about to launch a new flagship tablet, namely the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, and thanks to a benchmark we now know a bit more about it.

A GFXBench listing for a device dubbed the Samsung SM-T835 mentions a 10.5-inch 1600 x 2560 screen and a 2.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm chipset, which, given the presence of an Adreno 540 GPU, is probably the Snapdragon 835 used to power many of 2017's flagships.

There's also 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, a 7MP front-facing one (which might actually be 8MP like the Samsung Galaxy S8), and Android 8.0.

Although it's not called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 here, that's almost certainly what this is, as the model number is what we'd expect given that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is SM-T825 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 is SM-T815.

This is probably the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. Credit: GFXBench

Not quite top-end

And whatever this is, it has a high-end spec, though one that probably won't quite be a match for the Galaxy S9 and other upcoming flagship phones.

It also has a bigger screen than the previous Galaxy Tab S model, but that's unsurprising, since Apple is pushing tablet screen sizes up with the likes of the iPad Pro 10.5, so Samsung may well want to follow suit.

There's no word on when the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will land but February 25 seems the obvious launch date, as that's when the company is set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, and that will be around a year since the launch of the Galaxy Tab S3.

Expect to see lots of phones and tablets at MWC 2018

Via PocketNow