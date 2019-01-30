Samsung Galaxy S10 range might have smaller batteries than previously rumored

If you were hoping for big batteries in the Samsung Galaxy S10 range, you might be disappointed, as a certification listing points to smaller sizes than had previously been rumored.

The listing was published by Anatel (a Brazilian telecom agency) and spotted by Nashville Chatter, and it points to a 3,300mAh battery in the standard Samsung Galaxy S10.

That’s not tiny, in fact it’s larger than the 3,000mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S9, but it’s smaller than the 3,500mAh size that had previously been rumored.

Similarly, while the most recent rumor had pointed to a 4,100mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, this new listing suggests a 4,000mAh battery. That’s not much smaller though, and it is in line with one previous rumor.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite – or whatever it launches as – is listed here as having a 3,000mAh battery, down from the 3,100mAh that had previously been rumored.

These could be the battery sizes for the S10 range. (credit: Nashville Chatter / Anatel)

A small change

So the differences aren’t massive, and those would still make for respectable sizes, especially in the case of the Galaxy S10 Plus, but in all cases they would be a slight downgrade on what we’d heard previously.

Of course, we still wouldn’t take this as confirmed for now, especially as Nashville Chatter notes that the listing originally showed all three models as having a 3,000mAh battery, so if it was wrong before it could be wrong again.

We’ll know the truth soon though, as we’re expecting to see the entire Galaxy S10 range on February 20, possibly alongside other devices, including the foldable Samsung Galaxy X, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Via PhoneArena