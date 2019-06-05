Portugal vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch today's Nations League semi-final from anywhere

So this is completely new territory. The first ever edition of the UEFA Nations League makes its big finale this week, with the two semi-finals and final packed into just a few days. The first tie sees the hosts taking on the unlikely participants - we'll make sure you can catch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere with the instructions below.

Portugal vs Switzerland Nations League – where and when The first 2019 Nations League semi-final is being held at Estádio do Dragão - the 50,000+ capacity home ground of FC Porto. Taking place today (Wednesday, June 5) kick-off is at 7.45pm local time (so that's 8.45pm CET, 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT and 5.45am Saturday AET).

The European Champions and therefore host of the inaugural Nations League finals, Portugal would love to show that their win in 2016 was no fluke. We all know by now that Cristiano Ronaldo will get all the attention (and, to be fair, weight of expectation), but at 34 years of age it's high time that the fresh, young talent was brought through. Look out for Benfica's 19-year-old sensation Joao Felix to fill that gap, with older heads William Carvalho and Ruben Neves backing him up.

With Netherlands facing England in the other semi, Switzerland are certainly the surprise package to arrive in Portugal. It was their almost ludicrous 5-2 win over Belgium in the Nations League group stages last November that paved their way. Haris Seferović was the hat-trick hero that day - he plays his domestic football at Benfica, so will be hoping to add to his tally of 17 international goals today on familiar territory.

Who will be playing in the first ever Nations League final this Sunday? Find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Portugal vs Switzerland wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to live stream Portugal vs Switzerland from outside your country

if you're out of the country for this semi-final and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into the game no matter where you are in the world.

How to live stream the Portugal vs Switzerland match in the UK

England fans will be hoping that this is the match that determines who their country will face in the Nations Legaue final this Sunday. The tie will be shown by Sky Sports Football. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV offers a pay-per-month, week or day (£8.99) service that allows you to watch the games on your set top box, smart TV or mobile device all without a contract commitment. If you're outside the UK, you can follow the VPN instructions above and access Sky or Now that way.

Live stream Portugal vs Switzerland in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel Univision Deportes are the two destinations for catching Portugal vs Switzerland live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland: Australia live stream