LG G Watch specs reportedly emerge, release date tipped for July 7

Will the first Android Wear device be a wearable winner?

It's been a rather busy day of speculation relating to the forthcoming LG G Watch, set to be the first device to run the new Android Wear operating system for wearables.

A purported spec sheet was leaked by relatively unknown Twitter account, but not before MoDaCo claimed the device would be launched in the UK on July 7, with a price-tag to undercut Samsung's Gear watches.

Firstly, a spec sheet courtesy of @UpLeaks claimed the wrist watch will arrive with a 1.6-inch 280 x 280 display, a 400mAh battery and 4GB of storage.

The chart shows the watch as having a 36-hour standby and 2-hours charge time. As Android Authority points out, the sheet also mentions users will be able to dictate texts and memos with their voice.

I/O, I/O, it's off to Google we go

Away from the spec whispers, the July 7 release date mentioned above would come less than two weeks after the Google I/O conference in San Francisco, which starts on June 25.

The G Watch is set to be officially unveiled during the annual event as an example of the Android Wear software's capabilities. Reports earlier on June 10 claimed all attendees at the conference would receive a free LG G Watch.

While the potential release date seems plausible, we're taking the rumbles that it'll undercut the £169.99 Galaxy Gear 2 Neo price-tag with a grain of salt right now.

Previous reports have suggested it'll retail for £180 (about US$301, AU$322), so we'll wait to see what LG has to say on the matter in a couple of weeks.