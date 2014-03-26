Jawbone puts 'Up' a fight with its UP24 fitness tracker

It always seemed a little strange that Jawbone, a company that cut its teeth on the early development of Bluetooth products, would release a device like the Up without integrated Bluetooth.

That's all changed today, with the arrival of the UP24, the successor to last year's UP, which integrates Bluetooth 4.0 for a constant connection to compatible Bluetooth Smart-enabled phones.

The wristband, which features a strikingly similar design to last year's model, with a slight tweak of the external design and a smaller 2.5mm headphone jack for charging, now offers seven days battery as opposed to 10, on account of the integrated wireless functionality.

My Appiness

The strength of the Jawbone tracking solution has always been in the shape of its app for iOS and Android, and the company has extended this for the arrival of the UP24.

The new app introduces even more insights to try and persuade you to change habits, including a "Today I will" challenge that tempts you to move more or go to bed earlier in order to improve your overall health.

There's also the ability to retroactively claim your sleep, should you forget to put the device into sleep tracking mode.

A separate app, dubbed UP Coffee, has launched on iOS, which integrates with the full app and offers insights into caffeine consumption in particular.

The new device is available in Australia today through Apple Stores, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi for $179.