Polaroid launches new instant-printing camera

Polaroid has returned, with a new instant-printing camera – the PIC 300 – set to launch in the UK in May.

The new owners of the Polaroid brand are clearly looking to capitalise on the consumer's awareness of the brand's history of classic instant-printing cameras.

Bigger and better

"We are thrilled that today marks the return of instant. It's bigger – and better – than ever. The Polaroid Movement is one that we heartfully embrace and intend to build upon by reaching the creative community and global Polaroid fans alike," said Giovanni Tomaselli, Managing Director of the Summit Global Group, the exclusive worldwide licensee for Polaroid branded imaging products.

The PIC-300 has four exposure settings and an automatic flash all built in to its retro-styled body. It's powered by AA batteries or a rechargeable li-ion which is included in the box.

The photos are around the size of the average business card at 2.1 x 3.4-inches (with a 1.8 x 2.4-inch image) compared with the older-style polaroid prints which measured 3.5 x 4.25 (3 x 3.1-inch image size).

It is bound to work well as a party device, or be popular for family get-togethers and the like.

However, even though the camera itself is only £79.99, the prints are still rather expensive, with a ten-pack of Polaroid 300 instant film costing £12.99 over on Firebox.com

