Sony adds new Alpha models to DSLR range

Although somewhat overshadowed by the news that it plans to launch a high-end 25MP DSLR camera by the end of the year, Sony has announced two new additions to its Alpha range of DSLR cameras that will arrive much sooner.

Aimed primarily at enthusiasts, and conveniently bridging the gap between the existing entry-level A100 and semi-pro A700 models, the two new arrivals are the A300 and A350. Both cameras are virtually identical in terms of features, save that the A300 gets a 10.2MP sensor, while on the A350 this rises to 14.2MP.

Quick AF Live View tech

The two new models are the first cameras to be equipped with Sony's new Quick AF Live View technology. This basically enables the 2.7-inch rear LCD display to be used to frame images with, while retaining the camera’s ability to shoot frames rapidly. The LCD screen can also be tilted upwards or downwards for easier framing when holding the camera high or low.

Both cameras use an APS-C type CCD sensor and employ a centre-cross nine-point AF system. They also sport Sony’s proprietary Super Steady Shot image stabilisation technology to help reduce the effects of camera shake at slower shutter speeds.

The Alpha A350m will be available from March in the UK, while the A300 will follow in April. No prices are available from Sony as yet.