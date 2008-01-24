Samsung shows off new GX-20 DLSR

Samsung today 'evolved' with the launch of its latest digital SLR camera, the Samsung GX-20.

The 14.6-megapixel GX-20 DSLR, says Samsung, is aimed at enthusiasts who want "comprehensive functions, stunning design, ease of use and real value for money". It's the successor to last year's Samsung GX-10.

The new DLSR features an enhanced digital filter that allows a greater dynamic range of exposures. It can also be used to add various effects or compensate for missing pixels after taking a picture.

Meanwhile, built-in optical picture stabilisation technology prevents blurry shots by shifting the CCD image sensor horizontally and vertically to counter any movement of the camera's body.

Live view

There's also a wide view 2.7-inch TFT LCD with live view to make it easier to frame photos correctly. The live view function is available through the optical viewfinder as well.

The Samsung GX-20 can handle wet, sandy or dusty conditions, and sports a special water-resistant and anti-dusting body sealing which protects 72 different parts inside the unit. The useful dual dust removal system removes problematic particles from the sensor, and can be used even after you've taken a shot.

At the side of the lens, there's a one-touch RAW button that's instantly available even during general JPEG shooting. You can check RAW files on the LCD screen and convert to JPEG format via the built-in converter. Shooting speeds are given at 3fps, but speeds up to 9fps are possible for those fast-moving actions.

New lenses

Two new lenses to compliment the Samsung GX-20 and Samsung GX-10 series were also launched: the 18-55mm II F3.5 F5.6 and the 18-250mm F3.5 F6.3.

"[The Samsung GX-20] is the start of an exciting DSLR range for Samsung as it is our first DSLR with our own manufactured CMOS sensor. This is a very important step for Samsung which is set to support our expansion in this competitive product sector," said Robert King, commercial director of Samsung Cameras.

The Samsung GX-20 will go on sale in March, priced around £699 with an 18-55mm lens included.

Key features: