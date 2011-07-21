Panasonic unveils DMC-FZ48 super-zoom bridge camera

Panasonic has introduced a new bridge camera to add to its Lumix range, with theDMC-FZ48 boasting a 24x optical zoom.

The latest arrival allows manual as well as automatic operation, full-HD video recording capability and new Creative Control with Miniature Effect mode.

With an equivalent focal length range of 25-600mm, the FZ48's LEICA DC VARIO-ELMARIT lens, benefits from Panasonic's Black Box Nano Surface Coating technology which claims to minimise light reflection that causes ghosting and flare.

Comprising 14 elements in 10 groups, including 3 ED lenses and 2 aspherical lenses with 3 aspherical surfaces, the 24x optical zoom has an actual focal length of 4.5-108mm.

The DMC-FZ48 features a Venus Engine FHD image processor and uses Intelligent Resolution technology. With the technology, 3 areas - (outlines, detailed texture and soft gradation sections) are automatically detected so the camera can perform optimum processing to each.

The 24x optical zoom can be increased to 32x equivalent using the Intelligent Zoom function. Panasonic claims that image quality is maintained using the Intelligent Resolution technology, even when using the digital zoom.

A Sonic Speed AF and quick start-up times, along with improved AF tracking speed promises to deliver quick operation and handling.

Full HD video recording in AVCHD is also available.

Intelligent Auto

For photographers who don't want to adjust settings, the Intelligent Auto mode is available. This includes POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabiliser) and the Motion Deblur mode, which helps prevent hand shake from spoiling images in low-lit situations like indoors, or at night.

Intelligent Scene Selector automatically switches to the appropriate shooting mode, while face detection is also available. Intelligent ISO Control reduces motion blur by adjusting the ISO sensitivity and optimising the shutter speed if the subject moves as the shot is taken. Intelligent Exposure optimises the lighting of each part of an image, preventing blocked shadows and blown highlights.

Also new is the 3D mode that allows a 3D image to be made out of 20 consecutive images shot whilst panning left to right. 3D images can be viewed on compatible TVs, digital photo frames or using 3D printing techniques.

The price and on-sale date of the Panasonic FZ48 is yet to be announced.