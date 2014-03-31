Olympus goes retro again for Stylus SH-1 PEN style compact

Olympus has opted for another retro design for its latest compact camera, the SH-1

The Olympus Stylus SH-1 has been announced, bringing the same retro-styling as the company's PEN range.

The Stylus SH-1 is the world's only digital compact camera to feature 5-axis optical image stabilisation for both stills and full HD videos and features a leather-look grip and metal body, with plenty of dials and buttons for quick handling.

Aside from classic looks, the SH-1 features a 24x optical zoom, which offers an equivalent of 25mm to 600mm (in 35mm terms) and a 16 million-pixel sensor. Other specifications include a three-inch touchscreen and inbuilt Wi-Fi.

The Olympus SH-1 price will be £349.99 or around US$583/AU$630, and it should be available from the end of April.

One more thing

Olympus also announced a new camera to sit at the top of its rugged line-up with the TG-3 including a 4x optical zoom lens, with a wide maximum aperture of f/2.0 at its widest point.

The camera also features the same TruePic VII image processor as found in Olympus' high-end OM-D E-M1 interchangeable lens camera.

In another first, the camera includes the world's first-ever macro mode to feature four settings in one. Advanced Super Macro Mode comprises of a range of functions designed to get the best close-up shots.

Its tough credentials include shockproofing from 2.1 metres, up to 100kg crushproofing, freezeproofing down to -10 degrees and waterproof to a depth of 15 metres.

The Olympus TG-3 price will also be £349.99 (US$583/AU$630), and it will be available from June.