Nikon refreshes compact line-up

Nikon has refreshed its Coolpix line-up, which now includes the premium P770

Nikon has made some new introductions to its Coolpix line-up, including a P7700, a new premium compact.

The Nikon Coolpix P7700 sits at the top of Nikon's compact line-up and features a large 1/1.7-inch back-illuminated 12-million pixel CMOS sensor.

Also on board is a 7.1x optical zoom lens, full 1080p HD video mode, raw file capture and a 7.5cm (3-inch) vari-angle LCD monitor.

The lens features two ED glass elements to minimise chromatic aberration, a Neutral Density filter to enable greater exposure control and a seven blade rounded iris aperture for beautiful natural background blur.

A pop-up flash can be used, while the camera is also compatible with the Nikon range of Speedlight flash units. The pop-up can be used as a commander for other off-camera units.

Full manual control is included with the camera, with three user modes enabling recall of preferred camera settings. Two customisable function buttons means menus can be bypassed with shortcuts to favourite camera settings.

A fast EXPEED C2 image processing engine is included to facilitate full HD video recording and High ISO sensitivity which is expandable up to ISO 6400.

The Nikon Coolpix P7700 price will be £499 / $499.95 and it will be available from the end of September.

More additions

Next up, the Coolpix S6400 features a 12x optical zoom lens and a three-inch touchscreen.

A 16-million pixel backlit CMOS sensor is also included, along with an EXPEED C2 processor, full HD video recording and lens-shift vibration reduction.

The Nikon Coolpix S6400 price will be £229 (approx $362) and it will be available from 20th September.

Finally, the Coolpix S01 is an ultra-compact camera with a body smaller than a credit-card.

It also features a 2.5 inch touchscreen, a 10.1-million pixel CCD image sensor, 7.3GB of internal memory and 720p HD video recording. The lens is a 3x optical zoom lens and comes with Motion Blur Detection to compensate for camera shake.

The Nikon Coolpix S01 price will be £149 / $179, and it too will be available from the end of September.