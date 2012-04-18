Canon suspends 5D Mark III shipping

Canon UK has said that shipping of the 5D Mark III has temporarily stopped while it investigates problems with the top LCD causing exposure issues.

The fault has been widely reported online, and appears to show the exposure value changing as a result of the top LCD plate light being activated when shooting in very dark conditions.

Canon UK has admitted the fault, and issued the following statement, "Canon has identified that when the LCD top light is switched on in very dark situations, the displayed exposure value may change on the EOS 5D Mark III.

Canon is now investigating the issue and will announce further details on the Canon support page in due course.

"Customer satisfaction remains Canon's top priority and we would like to apologise to our EOS 5D Mark III customers for any inconvenience cause," said the camera company in a statement.

Upgrade

The 5D Mark III was announced in March, as an upgrade to the extremely popular Mark II. It features a 22.3 million pixel sensor, and retails for around £3,000.

Canon has also experienced problems with its flagship model, the 1DX, causing its release date to be pushed back until June.

The spokesperson was unable to give an estimated date as to when investigations into the 5D Mark III issue would be completed and shipping would resume, stay tuned for more details as they emerge.