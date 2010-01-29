Canon EF lens production hits 50 million mark

Canon today announced that its 50-millionth Canon EF lens has rolled off the production line, marking a historic moment for what is known as one of the most highly-regarded lenses on the camera market.

It's taken Canon just 23 years to produce 50 million lenses, with the first coming in 1987. Called the Ultrasonic Motor – EF 300mm f/2.8L USM, it was an essential bit of kit for sports and wildlife photographers.

World firsts

Since then, we've had the world's first interchangeable lens in 1995 (the EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 IS USM), the EF 400mm f/4 DO IS USM in 2001 which brought in multi layered diffractive optics elements and, in 2009, the world's first lens with Hybrid IS – EF 100mm f2.8L Macro IS USM – for those who like their close-ups.

With over 60 lens varieties available now and the probable push into small-form DSLRs for Canon and co, it will be interesting to see what the company brings out in the next 23 years.

We're hoping holo-lenses and a nice smattering of 3D-ready kit. And the ability to see through walls.