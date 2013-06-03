Vaya acquires competitor Live Connected

Customers will still live connected through Vaya

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Vaya Mobile has bought out its competitor Live Connected for an undisclosed sum, acquiring with it 25,000 subscribers.

The purchase pushes its combined subscriber base above 70,000.

At this stage, Vaya plans to run each as separate business entities, meaning that the acquisition will not directly effect Live Connected customers.

Vaya is assuring Live Connected customers that rates and plans will remain the same.

Change in ownership

Both companies provide services through Optus' network, however only Vaya offers 4G services at this time.

But as part of the takeover, the Live Connected business will move from Sydney to Fortitude Valley in Queensland, where Vaya is based.

It isn't yet known how the change in ownership will affect Live Connected staff in Sydney, but Vaya is currently advertising new positions for it in Queensland.

Via: WhistleOut