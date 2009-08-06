Panasonic's ruggedised phones survive ice block

Panasonic probably didn't expect to be asked if they would still work

The launch of Panasonic's ruggedised KX-TG6481 saw a couple of the handsets frozen into a block of ice, prompting TechRadar to ask for an update on whether they still worked when they finally thawed.

Panasonic, with some justification, nervously pointed out that being submerged and then frozen in the block of ice was probably a bridge too far for even their tough little DECT phone.

"During the freezing process for the ice sculpture the Panasonic X-TG6481ET's were submerged in water and although we are optimistic about the upper limits of the phones rugged specification, KX-TG6481E is rated as IP54 compliant and as such has water resistance rating as follows; 'water splashing against the enclosure from any direction shall have no harmful effect'," a spokesman told us.

Success!

However, we've had news today that, although the company isn't advising customers to try repeating the experiment, Panasonic's KX-TG6481 handsets actually came through the freeze-thaw process unscathed.

Now we may be being naïve, we really only have the following photo of two working handsets as proof, but TechRadar trusts Panasonic to tell the truth – not least because of the glee with which the company displayed when they found out the answer.

"And the answer to the question is... they worked!" said Panasonic.

So, submerged in water, frozen and then thawed and they still work – that's pretty darn rugged.