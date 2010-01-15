O2 to offer home phone service to customers

O2 has announced that it will be offering home phone lines along with its broadband packages from March.

The company is best known for its mobile phone network, but a foray into broadband has been positive and the company is now going to offer a home phone service.

"This is the most important launch for us in the home space since we entered the broadband market and is part of our strategy to evolve beyond mobile to a leading connectivity brand ," said Sally Cowdry, UK Marketing Director at O2.

Convenience

"We know how many of our customers value the convenience of paying for their home phone and broadband together with no hidden extra costs, and we will be bringing the same commitment to quality of service with our home phone service as we have successfully established with broadband."

Two home phone packages are being offered to O2's broadband customers. 'Evening & Weekend' costs £9.50 per month and offers unlimited calls to UK homes on evenings and weekends.

'Anytime' is available for £12.50 per month and offers any time, unlimited calls to UK homes, 0845/0870 numbers and landlines in over 20 international countries.

"Together O2 Home Broadband and home phone will offer some of the most competitive pricing in the UK. O2 mobile customers will be able to get O2's Standard broadband package and Evening & Weekend phone package for just £17 per month, including line rental," adds O2.