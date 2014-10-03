The 6 best selfie snappers around

Selfies have been a popular form of narcissism since the first caveman drew a self-portrait on a cave wall using a mixture of dinosaur blood and mud, but only recently has humanity finally elevated the selfie to an art form.

And like any art form, selfies require the right tools - you can't paint without dinosaur blood, after all.

Luckily device makers are finally starting to cotton on to the fact that the selfie is the most important form of self-expression available to the modern phone-using public.

That's where these devices come in. They may have gorgeous screens and decent specs, or they may not. What's important is that they take better selfies than your friends' phones, and they have it down pat.

Huawei Ascend P7

Chinese firm Huawei knows exactly what the selfie crowd needs: more megapixels!

Appropriately the Huawei Ascend P7 packs an 8MPl snapper onto its face so you can see every pore and wrinkle on its 1080p screen as you make faces that resemble various animals.

The Ascend P7 is all about the megapixels

Huawei's latest flagship has decent specs in addition to that lovely camera, though importing it might be more trouble than it's worth when there are plenty of others with equally strong claims to the "king of the selfie" mantle.

Still, if more megapixels is all you're after, the Ascend 7 is the way to go.

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime

The recently announced Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime stands out for being a mid-range phone currently scheduled to launch only in India, but the truly selfie-obsessed might consider importing it.

Its 5MP front camera is impressive when compared with other phones in its class, but it's not just the megapixels that will ensure your selfies wow friends and loved ones.

No, what's more important is the Grand Prime's front camera's wide-angle lens, which will ensure you're able to get all your friends - or cats, whatever floats your boat - in the shot with you.

Nokia Lumia 735

In TechRadar's review of the Nokia Lumia 735 we called the colorful Microsoft phone a "cheap and cheerful handset."

But more importantly, we also called it the savior of the selfie.

The Lumia Selfie app is where it's at

The Nokia 735 and its sister phone, the Nokia 730, sport a 5MP front camera, which admittedly isn't quite as impressive as the Ascend P7's 8MP shutter.

But more importantly these Windows Phones also come with an exclusive Lumia Selfie app that provides various extremely crucial effects (sepia!) and lets you take selfies with the more powerful rear camera thanks to a handy beeping countdown timer.

Sony Xperia C3

The Sony Xperia C3 shares the 5MP found on many of these phones' front cameras, but also comes with some extras that any self-respecting selfie-obsessor absolutely freaking needs.

Namely, the Xperia C3's front camera packs a "PROselfie" sensor with a soft LED flash that should perfectly illuminate your undoubtedly beautiful mug.

The Xperia C3: your ticket to laser eyes

It also comes with a "Superior Auto" mode and some fun augmented effects, like laser eyes. Who doesn't want laser eyes?

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

If you pay attention to the phone market then you've no doubt heard a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, but have you heard that it's a superior selfie-taker in addition to being a viciously spec'd phablet?

The Note 4's selfie appeal is twofold: firstly and foremost, it lets you tap on the rear-mounted heart rate sensor to take a photo with the front camera, rather than requiring you twist your thumb around to the front button.

Take it all in

Considering the Note 4's sheer size, this makes obsessively photographing your own face much easier than it might otherwise have been.

But perhaps even more interesting is the Note 4's selfie panorama capability, a unique feature as far as we can tell.

The enormous Samsung phone lets you stitch together multiple portrait-oriented photos take with the front camera into one super-wide, oddly tall selfie. Now if that's not a phone-selling feature then we apparently don't know what is.

HTC RECamera

OK, we're cheating a bit with this one, and in more ways than one.

First is the fact that the HTC RECamera hasn't even been properly announced yet, only teased in a brief video.

Now that is a perfect selfie device if we've seen one

Then there's the fact that it's not even a phone or a still camera.

But it's hard to ignore that this GoPro-like camera appears to be shaped exactly like a tiny periscope - and one that could hypothetically be quite easily pointed directly at one's face.

Coincidence? We think not.