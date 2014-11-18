Samsung says its first truly bendable device will launch 'by the end of the year'

Samsung and other tech companies have been beating the flexible display drum for a very long time now, but the closest things we've actually gotten are slightly curved phones like the Galaxy Note Edge.

The wait for a truly flexible smartphone may end soon, though, as one Samsung executive has promised a bendable device by the end of 2014, reports ZDNet.

"We plan to provide consumers with a product that has a flexible display by the end of the year," Lee Chang-hoon, vice president of Samsung Display's business strategic team, said at an NYC event for Samsung investors.

"However, nothing has been decided on the finished product," he added.

Double take

It's possible Lee misspoke, since it seems far-fetched for Samsung to be planning to launch a gadget in the next six weeks when they haven't even finalized it yet. He could have been referring to 2015, and we've asked Samsung to clarify, though we haven't heard back yet.

But regardless on whether he has his dates right, Lee's statements shows that Samsung is getting serious about releasing products with displays that bend and flex.

And these devices won't have just a little bit of give, according to Lee, who reportedly also said the new gadget will be so flexible it can bend in half without breaking.

"We will secure production capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 [flexible displays each month] by the end of next year," he said, adding that no other company will be able to match Samsung in flexible display production come 2016.