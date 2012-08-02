RIM Chief: We're not in a trough, and BB10 will 'cut it'

RIM's chief executive Thorsten Heins has stated that the BlackBerry maker is 'not in a trough' insisting that the media's black and white interpretation of the company's slide is painting the wrong picture,

Heins took over at the company from co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Ballsillie at the beginning of the year, tasked with rescuing a company that has seen its market value plummet.

The perception (and let's face it, the truth) is that BlackBerry is battling to keep its business market, while the youth market that gave it an unexpected boon is drifting onto other platforms, principally Android and Apple's iOS.

BB10

However, Heins insists that the arrival of BlackBerry 10 will stop the rot, describing the forthcoming OS as a "once in a decade change that will see us through the next ten years."

"Most of the media is very black and white – they look at every little thing that could be bad and put it on to RIM's shoulders," added Heins in the Telegraph.

"And let's be honest we don't like it. This is something we have to get through and convince the critics and the market that BB10 is going to cut it.

"And BB7 is still a competitive product; we are not in a trough."

TechRadar's early impressions in our Hands on: BB 10 review are largely positive, but it remains to be seen if the arrival of the operating system can stop people leaving RIM's ecosystem.

With Windows Phone from Microsoft shaping up nicely, Google's Android improving rapidly and Apple's impressive iOS all taking market share, it's certainly going to be a tough ask.

Via The Telegraph