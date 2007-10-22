Trending
 

Apple sold over 1m iPhones last quarter

By  

10 million iPods and record number of Macs also shifted

null

The headlines of Apple's quarterly results make impressive reading.

Mac sales up 400,000; a 17 per cent revenue boost for iPods; 1.1 million iPhones and over 10 million iPods out the door. Somehow the near-70 per cent rise in quarterly profit of $904 million (£446.2m) is somewhat overshadowed by the sheer number of boxes shifted.

iPhone: a nice little earner

Perhaps Apple's best news? Over 1.4 million iPhones have been sold over the 2007 financial year. It's estimated that 250,000 of these are running unlocked on non-AT&T networks.

The resurgence of the Mac is also clear to see. Apple said it had shipped 2.16 million Macs over the quarter, a new record.

"We're looking forward to a strong December quarter as we enter the holiday season with Apple's best products ever," said Steve Jobs skipping through the meadow of his company's success.

Shareholders wouldn't mind giving him a quick foot rub afterwards, either; Apple's shares have gone up around 6 per cent as a result of the news.

Only the beginning

Revenue was posted at $6.22 billion (£3.07bn). But Peter Oppenheimer, Apple's CFO, is already eyes forward. "Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2008, we expect revenue of about $9.2 billion."

Non-US sales accounted for 40 percent of the quarter's revenue. Apple's yearly profit is somewhere in the region of $3.5bn.

See more news