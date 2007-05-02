Nokia churns out two new budget phones

The 2630 (left) and 2760 (right) will be added to the range of entry-level handsets

Nokia has today announced two new additions to its ever-expanding range of entry-level handsets. The Nokia 2630 and Nokia 2760 are said to offer easy-to-use cameras and Bluetooth technology, enabling you to "take your entertainment with you" wherever you go.

Nokia 2630

The Nokia 2630 is the thinnest in Nokia's range at just 9.9m thick. It balances a modern design with a full range of features to meet the needs of new consumers. An easy-to-use camera combined with Bluetooth technology allows images to be sent, shared, stored and printed.

Tools like email, MMS, calendar and a calculator satisfy the work side of things, while features such as an FM radio and MP3 ringtones satisfy the entertainment side.

Nokia 2760

The Nokia 2760 features a more advanced digital camera than the 2630. Bluetooth technology makes it easy to share photos that have been captured. The 2760 also has video recording, video playback and FM radio.

The combination of Bluetooth and GPRS creates a convenient way to access data on the go for email and internet. It also features extra large storage to save up to 1,000 contacts in the phonebook.

"The progressively stylish design of the Nokia 2630 and Nokia 2760 phones offer a striking visual and tactile impact, but also incorporate a feature set designed to enhance the total user experience," said Soren Petersen, senior vice president, Mobile Phones, Nokia. "And by including a camera and Bluetooth technology, we are enabling entry consumers to share their experiences on the go."

The Nokia 2630 and Nokia 2760 will be available by the end of the summer. The estimated price for the Nokia 2630 will be around £85, while the Nokia 2760 will be around £90 - although these could change.