OnePlus Two will be pricier than the first, but not by much

The upcoming OnePlus Two will be below $450. Or at least, that’s what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has promised on the company’s Google+ page. What “below $450” will actually translate to is something we won’t know for sure until the phone is revealed in full on July 27th. But if OnePlus is being cheeky, the OnePlus Two could debut for $449. Don’t do that, OnePlus.

Looking back, the OnePlus One launched in 2014 at a price of $299 (£229, about AU$320) for the 16GB Silk White model and $349 (about £280, AU$465) for the 64GB Sandstone Black version. Just last month, OnePlus permanently reduced the price of each variation, dropping the price of the 16GB and 64GB models down to $249 (£179, about AU$332) and $299 (£219, about AU$398), respectively.

With the past in mind, $399 seems like a reasonable price point for the OnePlus Two. But looking forward, it makes a little more sense, especially when considering some of the features that have been revealed for the next ‘flagship killer.’ We know that it will come stocked with an improved Snapdragon 810 SoC and will utilize USB Type-C. We also know that it will feature a fingerprint sensor that’s ‘twice as fast as any iPhone.’

Lau teased that the phone would launch right around the $400 mark back in May, and now, he’s promised as much through a social media post. We’ll see if he kept to his word when the OnePlus Two is revealed later in the month.